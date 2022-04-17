Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 530 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 242.3% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 644 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,121 shares of company stock worth $62,619,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $942.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $37.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $985.00. 19,444,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,067,900. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $989.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $926.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $975.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

