Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its position in Newmont by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 269,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 3.7% during the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Newmont by 8.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 243,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 72.8% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,688,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,672,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,141,987. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $85.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.61.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 151.72%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $251,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,838,533. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

