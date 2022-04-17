Frontier Wealth Management LLC Purchases 519 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 481,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 332,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,663,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,528,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.40.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

