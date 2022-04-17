Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,038 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,366 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 217,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 114,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 215.7% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 22,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GILD stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.82. 9,749,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,061,232. The company has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

