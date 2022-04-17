Frontier Wealth Management LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $733,486,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,193,000 after purchasing an additional 361,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $667,772,000 after acquiring an additional 128,163 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,177,771,000 after acquiring an additional 123,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $46,201,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $2.68 on Friday, reaching $467.20. 1,120,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,613. The company has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $336.03 and a 52 week high of $490.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $434.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.59 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

