Frontier Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,486,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,345 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $947,037,000. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.7% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,887,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $723,636,000 after acquiring an additional 969,061 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $4.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.49. The company had a trading volume of 20,931,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,843,364. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $241.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BABA. Citigroup cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.75.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.