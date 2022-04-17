FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells $235,776.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 61,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $235,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,695,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,312,474.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, April 7th, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $421,360.00.

Shares of FTC Solar stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44. The stock has a market cap of $355.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a negative net margin of 40.69%. Research analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

FTCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 512.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after buying an additional 1,458,820 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after buying an additional 952,493 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FTC Solar by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,917,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after purchasing an additional 502,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FTC Solar by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after purchasing an additional 350,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FTC Solar by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 293,444 shares during the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

