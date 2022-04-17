FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Holdings Lowered by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,213 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.77% of FTI Consulting worth $40,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 119,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 85,735 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,241,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 84.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

FCN traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $162.95. 96,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,272. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.44. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.50 and a 52-week high of $165.43. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $676.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.88 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $616,544.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $146,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

