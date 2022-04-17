Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $244.65 Million

Analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) will announce $244.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $241.20 million to $248.10 million. Fulgent Genetics posted sales of $359.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year sales of $594.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $591.60 million to $598.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $387.30 million, with estimates ranging from $370.90 million to $403.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 51.21% and a net margin of 51.12%. The company had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLGT. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 35.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 11.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 600.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 30.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 31.8% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 54,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 13,231 shares during the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,725. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $112.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average of $75.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

