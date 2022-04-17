Fundamental Research Analysts Give Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) a C$2.05 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$2.05 price objective on Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Benefitting From Rising Smartphone Adoption and Digital Ad Spending” and dated April 7, 2022. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.,” Fundamental Research’s analyst commented.

Shares of KIDZ opened at C$0.49 on Wednesday. Kidoz has a 1 year low of C$0.44 and a 1 year high of C$1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$64.40 million and a PE ratio of -98.00.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

