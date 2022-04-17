FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Issued By Raymond James

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Marathon Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01).

Several other brokerages have also commented on MOZ. CIBC decreased their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.48.

Shares of MOZ opened at C$2.77 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of C$2.36 and a 12 month high of C$3.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.95. The company has a current ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$706.81 million and a PE ratio of -92.33.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

