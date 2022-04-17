FY2022 EPS Estimates for Gossamer Bio, Inc. Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Gossamer Bio in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.02) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.33).

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share.

GOSS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $676.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67.

In other news, EVP Waage Christian sold 10,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $95,533.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 19,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $169,601.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,038 shares of company stock worth $358,542 over the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 97.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

