Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Short Interest Down 39.3% in March

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the March 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gatos Silver by 494.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 98,287 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Gatos Silver by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Exor Capital LLP raised its position in Gatos Silver by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,352,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,355,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on GATO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gatos Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Gatos Silver from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC cut Gatos Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gatos Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of NYSE:GATO traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.01. 504,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,205. Gatos Silver has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $20.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

