Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Declares Dividend of $0.14

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1393 per share on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

Shares of GEGYY stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. Genel Energy has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

