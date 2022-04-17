General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 393,014 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,380 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 29,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18. General Motors has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.90.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

