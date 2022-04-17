GenesisX (XGS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $263.00

GenesisX (XGS) traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 17th. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $35,204.72 and approximately $263.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded down 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000768 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,435,512 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

