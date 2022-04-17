Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) will post $14.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.08 million and the lowest is $14.50 million. Gladstone Capital posted sales of $12.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year sales of $61.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.38 million to $62.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $64.14 million, with estimates ranging from $63.40 million to $64.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 147.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

GLAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Gladstone Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

GLAD opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.38. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $12.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gladstone Capital by 1.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Gladstone Capital by 14.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Gladstone Capital by 79.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Gladstone Capital by 14.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the first quarter worth $39,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

