Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) to post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. Gladstone Investment posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.05 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 151.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

GAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $80,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 166.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.56. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.13%.

Gladstone Investment Corporation specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

