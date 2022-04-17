Glen Burnie Bancorp to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 15th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of GLBZ opened at $12.56 on Friday. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

