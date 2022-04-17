GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
GDDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.40.
GoDaddy stock opened at $86.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $65.70 and a 1 year high of $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.
In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $746,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,449 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 524.5% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000.
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
