GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.40.

GoDaddy stock opened at $86.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $65.70 and a 1 year high of $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $746,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,449 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 524.5% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

