Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gold Fields from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.50 to $15.30 in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Gold Fields in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a sell rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Gold Fields from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gold Fields from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.83.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Shares of GFI opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Gold Fields has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $17.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average of $11.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1738 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Gold Fields by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Gold Fields by 8.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in Gold Fields by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 38,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields (Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.