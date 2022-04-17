Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $69.21

Shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $69.21 and traded as low as $51.10. Gravity shares last traded at $53.53, with a volume of 24,533 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gravity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average of $69.06.

Gravity ( NASDAQ:GRVY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Gravity by 32.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 7.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gravity Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

