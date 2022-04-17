Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.5% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phraction Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,853,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,845,000 after acquiring an additional 195,271 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 99,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,961,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $179.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $473.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $184.20.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

