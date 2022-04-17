Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading Down 14.9% Over Last Week

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $3.69 or 0.00009314 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $87.01 million and approximately $640,136.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,666.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.71 or 0.07529556 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.87 or 0.00274458 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $328.35 or 0.00827775 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00014759 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00092140 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.40 or 0.00606058 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.31 or 0.00346155 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 23,551,670 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

