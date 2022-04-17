Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Sells $131,033.28 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $131,033.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 180,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Paul Horstmeier also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Paul Horstmeier sold 23,209 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $587,187.70.
- On Monday, February 7th, Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $312,825.00.
Health Catalyst stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.89. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $59.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.15.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,509,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 288,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 55,642 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 617,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.
Health Catalyst Company Profile (Get Rating)
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.
