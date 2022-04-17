Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Sells $131,033.28 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $131,033.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 180,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Horstmeier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Paul Horstmeier sold 23,209 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $587,187.70.

On Monday, February 7th, Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $312,825.00.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.89. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $59.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.15.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,509,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 288,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 55,642 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 617,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

