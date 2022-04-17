Hedera Hashgraph Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.28 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 17th. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.40 or 0.00187329 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00039214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00023236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.84 or 0.00382390 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00049896 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

