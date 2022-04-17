Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.21 or 0.00193461 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00039112 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00023801 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.47 or 0.00387061 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00050901 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

