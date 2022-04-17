Herc (NYSE:HRI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Herc Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers primarily in North America. The company is a full-line equipment-rental supplier in commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, refineries and petrochemicals, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment and agriculture. The equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions (Tm). Herc Holdings Inc., formerly known as Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., is based in Bonita Springs, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Herc from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Herc from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $185.71.

HRI stock opened at $145.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Herc has a 52-week low of $90.86 and a 52-week high of $203.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 2.61.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.74 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Herc will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

