HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HighPeak Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.50. HighPeak Energy posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HighPeak Energy.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

In other HighPeak Energy news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $181,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 32,065 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $7,837,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $4,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

HPK opened at $30.58 on Thursday. HighPeak Energy has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

