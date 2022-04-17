Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 306,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,653 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $23,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 4.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Hologic by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Hologic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $76.33 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average of $73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

