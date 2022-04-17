Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Short Interest Up 72.1% in March

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,350,000 shares, an increase of 72.1% from the March 15th total of 4,270,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

HBM stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.56. 906,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.008 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -2.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

HBM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

