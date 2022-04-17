Hydra (HYDRA) Hits Market Cap of $71.92 Million

Hydra (HYDRA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. During the last week, Hydra has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $71.92 million and $179,044.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for $8.36 or 0.00020635 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00045985 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,049.02 or 0.07529636 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,491.18 or 0.99993971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00052304 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 18,390,212 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

