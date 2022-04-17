IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the March 15th total of 77,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 352,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of IMARA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.04. 204,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,252. IMARA has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.26. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IMARA will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Mott acquired 50,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $65,517.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 19,984 shares of IMARA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $30,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 145,247 shares of company stock valued at $203,648 and have sold 472,215 shares valued at $525,136. 39.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMRA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IMARA by 6.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMARA during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of IMARA by 98.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 17,282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of IMARA during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of IMARA during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of IMARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of IMARA in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IMARA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

