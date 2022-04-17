IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 907.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,026,000 after buying an additional 13,836 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.27. 1,540,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,524. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.08.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

