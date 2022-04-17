IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,056.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 865,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,818,000 after acquiring an additional 790,857 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 114.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,385,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,516,000 after acquiring an additional 740,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 46.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,333,000 after acquiring an additional 643,723 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 161.0% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 735,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after acquiring an additional 453,877 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 12.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,950,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,376,000 after acquiring an additional 436,041 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $62.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $64.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

