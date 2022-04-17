IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 284,003 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 284,003 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $45.45 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $55.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average of $49.06.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

