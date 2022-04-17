IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 2,915 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of International Seaways worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 82.8% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,525,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 69.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,577 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,458,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,445,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,249,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INSW stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 689,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.24). International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 48.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.34%.

INSW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

