IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 70 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,442,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.06.

NYSE ROK traded down $5.38 on Friday, hitting $261.66. 509,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.55 and its 200 day moving average is $306.40. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.65 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

