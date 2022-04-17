IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 797 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,023 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $765,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,501,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,549,000 after purchasing an additional 739,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.44. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.22%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

