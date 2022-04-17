InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 64.9% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of InPost in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, InPost has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

INPOY stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. 1,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,775. InPost has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines.

