Insider Buying: Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT) Insider Buys 3,016 Shares of Stock

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT – Get Rating) insider Julia Henderson purchased 3,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £5,006.56 ($6,524.06).

LON:AMAT opened at GBX 152.50 ($1.99) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 152.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 173.10. The company has a market cap of £227.00 million and a P/E ratio of 2.17. Amati AIM VCT plc has a twelve month low of GBX 142 ($1.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 210 ($2.74).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Amati AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

