Insider Selling: 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CTO Sells $197,169.74 in Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 9,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $197,169.74. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 959,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,239,204.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of 908 Devices stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $55.83. The company has a current ratio of 17.05, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $594.62 million, a PE ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.05.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 177.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in 908 Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,089,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of 908 Devices by 137.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 572,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 331,079 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 86,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in 908 Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MASS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 908 Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

