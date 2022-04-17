Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $71.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $72.00.

IART has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

NASDAQ IART opened at $62.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $413,938.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $9,700,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,268 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,939. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 428.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Integra LifeSciences (Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.