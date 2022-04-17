Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $27,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 245.9% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 30,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 21,513 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at $15,772,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,419,000. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $1,651,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 615,600 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,794 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $65.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $56.95 and a one year high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.