Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 301.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,127 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $22,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 816.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 103,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,017,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,839,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PKW opened at $90.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.15. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $84.73 and a 1 year high of $98.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

