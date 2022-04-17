Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 301.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,127 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.43% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $22,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000.

PKW stock opened at $90.77 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $84.73 and a 12 month high of $98.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

