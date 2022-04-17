Investment Partners LTD. Has $326,000 Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Investment Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.68. The stock had a trading volume of 921,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,417. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.70. The company has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

