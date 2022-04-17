Investment Partners LTD. Purchases 565 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 738.2% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 47,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.86. 5,319,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,429,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $86.72 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.46.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

