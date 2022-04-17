iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Short Interest Down 45.0% in March

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the March 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOOD. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 74,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 38,620 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,717,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $982,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 44.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:WOOD opened at $90.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.64 and its 200-day moving average is $88.58. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52-week low of $81.73 and a 52-week high of $98.98.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

