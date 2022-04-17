iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY remained flat at $$128.84 during midday trading on Friday. 967,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,253. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.52. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $111.53 and a 1-year high of $130.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.888 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

